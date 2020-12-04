Anyone in the mood to assist with providing gifts for area children this Christmas have several opportunities coming up, with live music being among the benefits of three of the events.
• The second annual Tunes For Tots Toy Drive is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sweetwater Grill, 4884 State Highway 276 West in Union Valley. More than a dozen musical acts will be performing during the all day and all-night event, which will also feature a live auction with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit Hunt County children. The day is also scheduled to include race car displays, bounce houses, visits with Santa and more. Additional information is available by contacting the organization via email at hctunesfortots@gmail.com.
• Toys For Tots Hunt County is hosting a benefit concert, featuring Trey Gilleland and The Downbeat Band, at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St. in downtown Greenville on Dec. 11, starting at 7 p.m. Admission to the concert is $20 per person and a new, unwrapped toy. Additional information is available by calling 903-458-9339 or via email at huntcountytx@toysfortots.org.
*A Toys For Tots toy drive is scheduled at the Tin Cup Tavern, 3667 Interstate 30 in Campbell on Dec. 12, starting at 3 p.m. with karaoke with Randy Brannon until 6 p.m. . followed by Luke Wyldmon starting at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those attending are being asked to bring a new unwrapped toy or bike. Additional informaion is available online at http://www.thetincuptavern.com/ or by calling 903-454-2211.
• The United Way of Hunt County is hosting a toy drive, benefiting the Spirit of Hunt County project. The United Way is seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys and games for children ages 3-17 through Dec. 14. Drop off locations include the Century 21 First Group, 2500 Interstate 30 in Greenville; the United Way of Hunt County office at 4920 Lee St. in Greenville and the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville. Additional information is available by calling the agency at 903-217--1694.
