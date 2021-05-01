Today’s municipal elections are offering Greenville residents a chance to pay for making improvements to city streets, while choosing who will be their next mayor.
Voters in locations across Hunt County will be deciding who will be in charge of their school districts and local governments, including the first aldermen for Poetry, the county’s newest town.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today. Results will be posted as they become available at www.heraldbanner.com
Sample ballots and a list of polling locations are included in today’s editions of the newspaper.
• The city of Greenville elections include a $50 million bond proposal, to be used for improvements to city streets. City Manager Summer Spurlock has said if approved by voters the funds might be distributed between collector roads and residential roads, depending on which of four possible scenarios are chosen. The total $50 million bond would be sold in three chunks, requiring separate authorizations in the approximate amounts of $20 million, $15 million and another $15 million.
• Two current Greenville city council members, Cedric Dean and Jerry J. Ransom, are competing to be the next Mayor of Greenville, to succeed David Dreiling. Brian Hudgeons, Ramon Rodriguez and Terry Thomas are vying for the Place 1 seat on the Council, while Kevin Heath and Kenneth D. Freeman are competing for the Place 6 seat. Bernardo Esobosa had been in the running for Place 6, but announced April 14 he would no be seeking the office, as he would be moving out of Greenville. As it was too late to make changes to the ballot, Esobosa’s name will still be listed in the Place 6 race.
• The incorporation of the Town of Poetry was approved by voters in November, and now it is time to choose who will make up the community’s first council. Voters will be choosing a mayor and five aldermen for the panel in the far south end of Hunt County.
Voters will also be deciding on members for the city councils in Campbell, Celeste, Commerce, Lone Oak, Quinlan and Wolfe City and for the boards of the Commerce, Community and Wolfe City independent school districts.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
