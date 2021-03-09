Three more people have died in recent days from COVID-19 in Hunt County, driving the area's total number of deaths to 153, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
While case numbers have declined across the state, the number of deaths continues to climb and on Tuesday there were more than 165 new deaths reported from around the state. The deaths in Hunt County were reported on Feb. 26, Feb. 28 and March 3. The death toll does not reflect at least 53 deaths in Hunt County nursing and assisted living homes.
On Tuesday, DSHS said there were still more than 1,000 active cases, but it's unclear if that number is completely accurate because Hunt County is winding down its COVID-19 contact tracing program.
