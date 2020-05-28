Hunt County added three more confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight.
After three days with no reported incidents, nine cases of the virus have been confirmed since Wednesday night.
Thursday saw a significant increase in the number of people having been tested for the virus, while one patient was released from the hospital.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals in question included a male, aged 18-30, residing in ZIP Code 75401 which includes the city of Greenville,; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75402 which also includes Greenville and a female, aged 18-30 from ZIP Code 75474 which includes Qunlan and the surrounding area. All three were reported recovering at home.
As of this morning, there were 82 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 31 individuals were current cases, 30 of whom were reported recovering at home, with one patient remaining in the hospital, one less than in Wednesday’s report.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Thursday afternoon, 2,198 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 87 more than on Wednesday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported 178 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county as of Thursday, with 146 people having recovered and 2,271 tests performed.
A total of 12 people have reportedly died because of the virus in Rockwall County, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
