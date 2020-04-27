COVID-19

Late Sunday night, the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall announced three new positive test results for COVID-19 had been reported in Hunt County. The Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined that the individuals in question included a male, aged 0-17 from ZIP Code 75401, a female, aged 65 plus residing in ZIP Code 75474 and female, aged 18-30 living in ZIP Code 75428.

Also, one previously-identified patient who was recovering at home has now been hospitalized.

The county’s updated daily report is expected to be released later this morning.

