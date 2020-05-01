The Rockwall County Office Of Emergency Management has provided an update on the status of the COVID-19 virus outbreak at a local long-term care facility, with three fatalities now reported.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville reported Friday morning that all testing of residents and staff of the Broadmoore Medical Lodge is complete.
“However, they are still receiving a few test results,” Nevill said. “To date, there are a total of 34 COVID-19 cases, 20 residents, and 14 staff. Of these 34 cases, 19 were asymptomatic and showed no signs of having COVID-19. We also regretfully inform you that two additional residents of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge who tested positive for the virus have passed away. The deceased were in their late 80's and 90's, and COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their passing. The family and friends are in the thoughts and prayers of Judge Sweet, Office of Emergency Management, and all of us at Rockwall County. Broadmoor continues to work closely with the local health authority, the County Judge, and the Office of Emergency Management.”
Neville said the total number of positive cases in Friday’s update does not match the graphic update on Facebook or the Rockwall County website.
“This is because Broadmoor has shared real-time information with us, and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data lags a bit behind,” Neville said. “Also, all positive staff does not reside in Rockwall County. DSHS will not include those in Rockwall County's aggregate number. Prayers for all.”
