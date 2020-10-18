To help nonprofit organizations help more people in the wake of COVID-19, L3Harris Technologies recently gave “social impact grants” to groups throughout the country who provide food or veteran aid to those in need as well as organizations that mentor students and give aid for small businesses.
The recipients of these grants, which totaled to $2 million and were distributed through 19 states, included three nonprofits in Hunt County: Community Seeds, the Salvation Army Hunt County Service Center, and Greenville ISD’s Tools for School program.
Community Seeds, in Lone Oak, works to help the economically disadvantaged and the underserved. Their short-term plans for the grant funds include rent and utility assistance for those who went through substantial financial hardship because of closures during COVID-19. Community Seeds also plans to use the funds to bolster its vocational training program by expanding it to include more job preparedness courses.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army Service Center – which provides food and shelter to people in need – plans to use the grant funds they received to set up a touch-free food pantry, and also for delivery services to senior citizens’ homes.
Finally, Greenville ISD plans to use its grant funds to provide reliable home internet to students, as children take 100 percent online or hybrid (online and in-person) classes, as a precaution against COVID-19.
The grants are part of a $2 million initiative by L3Harris to help communities in 19 different states.
“The pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on all facets of our Greenville community,” said Bill Irby, CEO and president of L3 Harris’ Greenville facility. “The L3Harris Foundation social impact grants will help provide some relief to those most in need – especially students, parents, communities and small businesses in areas where our employees work and live.”
This most recent round of grants from L3Harris is similar to another defense contractor did back in May, when United Way of Hunt County received $10,000, to help provide rent assistance to area families experiencing diminished income because of closures amid COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.