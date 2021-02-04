More than 4,500 people in Hunt County have received at least an initial COVID-19 dose, with about 2,200 completely vaccinated against the virus as of Wednesday.
Another 48 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county Tuesday night. The county’s death toll from the virus continues to rise, while the number of people who have recovered remains unchanged.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported that with the newest cases from the Hunt County Health Department on Monday, the county’s total cumulative cases had risen 5,086, an increase of 228 cases in one week.
All of the newest patients were reported to be isolating at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, released Wednesday morning, indicated there had been 3,785 recoveries from the virus, a statistic unchanged since Jan. 13.
Of the 1,194 current cases, 1,037 of the patients were recovering at home and 57 were reported in the Hunt Regional Medical Center hospital.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at various offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 4,578 Hunt County residents had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday morning, with 2,226 people in the county reported to now be fully vaccinated.
Additional information on the numbers of vaccinated individuals in each county is listed online at tinyurl.com/29mgxxan.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
The hospital is attempting to schedule a vaccine event every week.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is no longer accepting phone calls for those wanting to be added to the list.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials. As of press time Wednesday, the state showed 126 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 106 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm remained at 59 as of Wednesday, five more than one week earlier.
