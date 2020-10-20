QUINLAN – Animal lovers who also enjoy the spooky fun of Halloween will soon be able to walk through Hallow Creek Acres haunted trail in exchange for donations of cat or dog food, pet supplies, or cash to help area animal rescue organizations.
The trail will be open for business 7:30-10:30 p.m., both this Saturday and again on Halloween night. It is at 2297 Northshore Road in Quinlan.
This will be the trail’s eighth year, and each year the donations are delivered to organizations including Texas Best Choices Rescue in Quinlan and No Kill Hunt County in Campbell.
“I’ve always loved Halloween and I love helping animals, so I decided to do this,” said owner and operator of the trail, Amy Walter. “The first time we had it, in 2013, only two people showed up. The second year, we brought in about 50 and the third, it was about 100.”
For the trail, Walter – a fan of the “Halloween” and “Friday the 13th” series of films – will populate a winding path on her property with a variety of animatronic prop versions of Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, killer clowns and other popular horror movie characters, and there will also be a few live actors hiding on the grounds, waiting to jump out and say, “Boo.”
As far as age restrictions are concerned, Walter advises, “It all depends on what you think your kids can handle. Some like it and others get really scared.”
For admission, there is no minimum donation amount, with Walter accepting “even loose change and pennies” to give to the animal rescue organizations.
To learn more online about the rescues that the Hallow Creek Acres haunted trail is supporting, visit www.TBCAnimalRescue.com and www.NoKillHuntCountyASA.org.
In addition to dry or wet dog and cat food, items that could be of help to the rescues include bedding, collars, leashes and harnesses, bowls, scratching posts, cat litter and litter boxes, toys, and cleaning supplies.
GPS is reliable for navigation, but Walter recommends that those using Google for navigation enter the street name as two separate words – “North Shore” – for accurate directions.
