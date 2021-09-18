Originally started in Lindale, Texas, Veterans Outpost is a Christian, faith-based group working to support veterans in a variety ways.
Right now, the organization is developing a 50-acre veterans' retreat to the west of Greenville, where they plan to hold four-day to two-week therapeutic getaways for veterans dealing with PTSD, depression, stress and other challenges.
“This started back in 2016, when my wife and I started hosting parties on a 17-acre piece of property we had, where we'd have 20 to 30 people show up with their four wheelers and dirt bikes, and we'd barbeque,” said Veterans Outpost founder David Thompson. “A lot of the guys who would come were veterans, and by the third or fourth party, a lot of them really started to bond together.
“Sometime after that party, a suicide note that had been written by one of the guys was found,” Thompson said. “He had intended on having one last party, then driving his bike off of a bridge, but after that night he decided not to take his his, and that's basically what this all stemmed from.”
As the organization continues to develop their Greenville retreat, they plan to host four-day to two-week therapeutic getaways for veterans, current military and first responders, where they can enjoy various forms or recreation and venture activities, as well as take care of cattle and horses, and work with a licensed therapist in an environment focused on holistic healing.
Even though the retreat is still in development, the organization has already been helping local veterans who have been referred to them. The group also received a donation of several new stoves and refrigerators from Home Depot last year, so they've been delivering those appliances to area veterans in need.
As for the current status of the retreat in Greenville, Veterans Outpost has purchased the land, the infrastructure has been put in and the bovine therapy heard of cattle have been acquired. Now, the group is entering the second phase of the retreat's development, which will consist of building two large bunkhouses and a chapel.
“We're getting set to build our first bunkhouse, which will be a two story cabin that can house six to eight veterans and a counselor,” Thompson said.
Each of the bunkhouses is estimated to cost about $300,000 to build, so Veterans Outpost is hoping to receive donations toward the project for this year's North Texas Giving Day--which is Thursday, Sept. 23, but www.northtexasgivingday.org is already receiving donations for nonprofits across the region.
Veterans Outpost plans to have the official ribbon cutting for the retreat, as well as a flag raising ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. The retreat is located at 1889 Mamie Rd. in Greenville.
To join the guest list for the ribbon cutting/flag raising ceremony, the organization asks that those who would like to attend RSVP through email by sending a message to vetoutpost@gmail.com They are also seeking vendors for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.