Nurses take on a wide variety of roles when they take care of people. While being a caregiver is obviously in their job description, they also often play the roles of coach, clinician, confidant, or simply one of the few people that a patient gets to see.
In recognition of what nurses do every day, and the additional strain being put on them in the wake of COVID-19, several healthcare providers in Greenville and across the country celebrated National Nurses Week from May 6-12 (which are the dates it’s on every year, regardless of what days of the week those dates fall upon).
“While it is National Nurses Week, this year is also being called ‘The Year of the Nurse,’ so we had special Year of the Nurse T-shirts made. We’ve also provided food for them, like Mexican food for Cinco de Mayo,” Donna Roberts, assistant administrator and part-owner of Briarcliff Health Center told the Herald-Banner.
Another healthcare facility in Greenville that’s been making sure to provide nurses with extra comfort food during this stressful time is Legend Healthcare.
“We’ve been fattening them up,” Sherry Gonzales of Legend Healthcare said with a giggle. “We’ve made them waffles, we’ve made burgers, and we’ve given them gift baskets. The department heads also all pitched in for the whole staff, not just nurses, to enjoy a chicken spaghetti dinner.”
While several hospitals and other health facilities in the area have been recognizing nurses with much appreciated comfort food, many are also making sure to continue to support their nurses in the ways that they typically do.
“It’s challenging when mandates from the governor keep changing on the constant basis, and we’re now going to have to manage to get all of our employees tested within the next two weeks,” Roberts explained.
“We’re also getting some push back ... not a lot, but a little ... from families who are tired of not getting to visit their loved ones in person. We do what we can through videoconferencing, but it’s still heartbreaking for a lot of people.
“But, we’re still striving to stay positive, and start every morning with a prayer,” Roberts added.
Of course, it doesn’t have to officially be National Nurses Week for nurses to be celebrated. Some healthcare providers in Greenville are waiting for a less hectic time to hold their festivities.
“Unfortunately, we postponed all our Nurses Week and Hospital Week activities to a later date,” Lisa Hill, director of marketing communications with Hunt Regional Healthcare, told the Herald-Banner. “However, nurses did receive a coupon for a free drink at our Code Brew Starbucks (the coffee shop located inside the hospital).
“All the other activities such as Nurse of the Year recognition and food and snacks, will be scheduled after we are in a more normal routine,” Hill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.