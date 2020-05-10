Throughout the country, as Mother’s Day approaches, there are countless families who choose to welcome additional members through adoption. Some of those families even go so far as to adopt vulnerable children from other countries.
However, with the U.S. Department of State’s recommendations against international travel as the world battles COVID-19, the already sensitive process of international adoption has grown even more difficult.
One of the international adoption agencies monitoring the COVID-19 situation is Lifeline Children’s Services. According to Anna Pawley, of Greenville — who is a social worker on Lifeline’s China team — the process can already take between one and five years and varies greatly from one country to the next.
“It usually takes between one and two years in China, but it can take three to five years in other countries, due to political challenges,” Pawley said. “You also have to work with U.S. Immigration Services and in some countries, like India, you have to get approval from the actual government in addition to approval from the orphanage.
“Now, with the virus, we’re just having to be flexible,” she explained. “Families are still looking to adopt and the children are still there, and there’s still paperwork that families can get done and communication that can be made with offices in other countries, so there’s some things we can move ahead on and other things where we just have to wait.”
To offer a bit of help to children in China who are waiting an extra-long time for adoption, Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center of Greenville recently donated several boxes of masks to Lifeline, so the masks could be sent to orphanages in China.
“We’re proud to be able to help out, even in small ways,” a spokesperson for the dermatology center said.
Pawley, who’s been working with Lifeline since being hired as an intern seven years ago, also experienced the international adoption process from an adoptive parent’s standpoint when she became mother to Erika three years ago, after she and her husband, Jesse, adopted her from Colombia.
“Erika’s a very happy, spunky child,” Pawley said. “She loves dancing, being active, and loves responsibility and being a good big sister (to Anna and Jesse’s two boys).
“Things are still good at home, even with the virus, they’re just different,” she added. “My three kids are 5 and younger, so I can’t really explain a virus to them, so all we say is that ‘a lot of people are sick, and we don’t want to get sick.’”
Even without the factors of COVID-19 and having to deal with foreign laws, Pawley stresses that gaining a child’s trust also takes time.
“It’s exciting for a family to think about changing a child’s life, so sometimes they’re surprised when the child isn’t automatically grateful for what the parents are doing for them,” Pawley said. “But, it’s important to remember that every adoption begins with tragedy and a sense of loss.
“It’s still always worth it and it’s always the best thing for the child, though.”
Those interested in possibly adopting through Lifeline Children’s Services can visit their website at www.LifelineChild.org or call 205-967-0811.
