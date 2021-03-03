The Texas Department of State Health Services has moved teachers and child care providers are being moved to the front of the line when it comes to receiving coronavirus vaccines.
After President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control told states to move educators up in the vaccination process, DSHS issued an order to all vaccine providers to begin the process of notifying teachers about the change.
The vaccine is not a mandate. The Texas Education Agency reminded teachers and child care providers that the vaccination process will be voluntary and left up to each individual to determine if it is the right course of action for that individual to take.
Since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, more than 64,000 school workers have come down with the virus, while 119,810 students have tested positive. Most of those infections have been in high schools. It is unclear how many teachers and school workers have died from the virus.
The current COVID-19 vaccines were authorized under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA); therefore vaccination cannot be required by employers. Once a vaccine is formally approved by the FDA, employers may choose to require employees to obtain that vaccine.
This guidance reflects the position of DSHS and is provided by TEA solely as an information resource for school districts and open-enrollment charter schools. TEA said a school district or open enrollment charter school should confer with its own legal counsel regarding any questions it may have regarding this guidance.
