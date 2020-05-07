Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then variable clouds late with strong thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then variable clouds late with strong thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.