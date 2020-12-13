Our first pandemic Christmas might not feature all the glorious live music that we have come to expect, but some joyous choral sounds will be available online.
For 12 years, Dr. Randall Hooper has served as director of Choirs and Vocal Activities and as the conductor of the University Chorale at Texas A&M University-Commerce. During the same period, he has led the Chancel Choir at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church in Greenville.
Ordinarily, Hooper’s Christmas season is packed with a plethora of activities — holiday concerts at the university with the University Chorale, the University Singers and the Chamber Singers and with several special music programs at the church. In past years, he led choir and solo rehearsals and then conducted holiday-themed musical presentations featuring singers as well as an orchestra.
But 2020 is not like any other yuletide period. According to Hooper, this season offers at least a few samples of the typical annual holiday fare because of COVID-19.
“We’re doing hardly anything this season,” he said during a recent interview. “I’m usually extremely busy right now. At the university, I would be doing four concerts, but every one of the holiday concerts has been canceled this year. We’re not doing any live concerts at all.
“We prerecorded one concert during this semester that we are going to release later in December, but we did not do anything for Christmas.”
Christmas musical traditions abound at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, but Hooper’s customary work with the choir and orchestra had to be limited this December.
“Normally, during the worship service on the second Sunday in December, the choir would do an extended orchestral and choral piece,” Hooper said. “That is the big thing that the choir does. And then on Christmas Eve, there is quite a bit of music, but it is mainly soloists and not the choir.
“This year we are doing a prerecorded Lessons and Carols with just soloists and a couple of pieces by the choir and some scripture reading.”
In addition to the music of the Kavanaugh Chancel Choir, skilled organist Kathy Logan performs on the church’s Aeolian-Skinner Pipe Organ and on the K. Kawai baby grand piano during worship services.
Kavanaugh’s pastor, Dr. John Kay, commented on Hooper’s work.
“Over the last few years, consultants have told Kavanaugh that our music ministry is our greatest strength,” Kay said. “Kavanaugh is blessed to have someone as talented as Dr. Hooper to lead our choir. He introduces the church to the treasure of his vocal students at Texas A&M at Commerce.”
Several Texas A&M University-Commerce students join with the Kavanaugh choir members.
“We have scholarships for students who sing in the Chancel Choir,” Hooper said. “It’s good for the students to be able to make a little money to pay for school. In the summer months, we have a summer scholarship choir. Several other local churches have also begun hiring student singers.”
Even after his graduation from Texas A&M University-Commerce, Ryan Scott remains a member of the Chancel Choir along with his wife Amanda.
“I have learned a great deal from Dr. Hooper and grew tremendously as a musician under his leadership and tutelage,” Scott said. “The rehearsals are something I look forward to every week. He is a master of his craft, but also knows how to keep rehearsals fun and engaging. A&M-Commerce and Kavanaugh both are truly blessed to have someone like Dr. Hooper leading these ensembles.”
University choral events have also been reduced for the upcoming semester.
“During the spring, the top choir, the Chorale, usually takes a recruiting tour,” Hooper said. “Last year we went to South Houston. Some years the choir would take a major journey, such as the trip to Austria several years ago. This past summer the Chamber Singers were scheduled to be the guest choir at a conference in Brazil. We had to cancel that, but we’re hoping to get the invitation to get to do it in 2022.
“Ten years ago, the band’s wind ensemble and the Chorale did a concert in Carnegie Hall in New York City.”
Annually during the spring semester, the choral and orchestral students perform in a musical production.
“We do a main stage production every year, either an opera or a musical,” Hooper said. “I usually conduct the orchestra for that. Last year, we did the North American premiere of an opera called ‘Pathway to Heaven.’ It was a holocaust story by Adam Gorb and Ben Kaye. The year before that we did a musical called ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.’ We’ve done 10 shows since I’ve been here including the operas ‘The Magic Flute’ and Handel’s ‘Xerxes.’ It is always a big undertaking. Unfortunately, we’ve had to cancel our show for this year We’re not going to be able to do it.”
Hooper, who grew up in Mesquite, graduated from Texas State University. He taught in high schools in San Antonio, Austin and Garland and attended graduate school at Baylor and LSU. Then he served as the Director of Vocal Activities at Tennessee Technological University and Georgia State University before coming to Commerce. He is married to Elaine, and his daughters are Abigale and Claire.
When he looks back to his early years, Hooper remembers exactly when he discovered his love for music.
“It was the Cherub Choir,” he said. “We went to the First Baptist Church in Mesquite, and I sang in the Cherub Choir wearing the white robe and the red bow. I loved every minute of it. Ever since then, I’ve been hooked.
“I always knew I was going to do something in music and performing I was in the band; I played the tuba and the trumpet. I also play the piano.
“For a while, I thought I was going to be a Broadway star. I took some dance lessons. At the lessons, the mirror didn’t cover the whole wall, and I never stood in front of the mirror until the lessons had gone on for a while. In high school, I was 6 feet tall and weighed 120 pounds so I was strange looking. One day I had to stand in front of the mirror, and I saw myself dancing and could not stop laughing. I looked so ridiculous. I never went back to the dance class and decided that a Broadway career was not for me. The mirror tells the truth. I had some long wanky legs. I looked like an octopus up there trying to dance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.