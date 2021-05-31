Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.