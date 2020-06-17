Hunt County reported 10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight, nine from the city of Greenville, with one more person being hospitalized due to the virus.
County officials said the recent surge in the statistics is due to a variety of factors and is expected to ease soon.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event Saturday.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included a female, 18-30 from ZIP Code 75402; a male, 0-17 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 31-49. ftp, ZIP Code 75402; a female. 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75428, which includes the city of Commerce; a female, 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75402, who is reported hospitalized; a female, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75402; and a female, 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
Stovall’s office reported that as of this morning, because three of the earlier Tracked Cases were either outside of the county or later tested negative, there have been a total of 223 positive cases of Hunt County residents to date.
There have been 109 new confirmed cases in Hunt County since June 8. Stovall said part of the sudden spike is attributable to new testing of age groups and health categories which were previously untested. Also, part of the numbers comes from transmission among family members of recent cases, with some of the spike relating to the length of time tests have taken for positive confirmations. Two weeks ago, the test took on average between four and seven days. As of last week, the tests Hunt Regional administers only take about 24 hours to be returned. The recent reduction in test-result timing has caused a backlog “wave” which is expected to pass soon.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department has scheduled a free COVID-19 testing event Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street in Greenville. Those wanting additional information can contact Fire Chief Jeremy Powell at 903-457-2940.
