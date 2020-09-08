As of Thursday, all four property taxing entities for Greenville – Hunt County, City of Greenville, Greenville ISD, and the Hunt Memorial Hospital District – have announced or adopted their proposed tax rates for 2020-21.
Even though all-but-one of the tax rates proposed or adopted by those entities have been reductions compared to the current rate, Greenville residents may see an increase in their total tax dollar amount because of increases in their homes’ appraised value.
Summaries of the proposed or newly-adopted property tax rates for Greenville residents are listed below:
Hunt Memorial Hospital District
The Hunt Memorial Hospital District plans to have a public hearing on it’s proposed budget and tax rate at a workshop scheduled for 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hunt Regional Medical Center, in the Homer Horton, Jr. Boardroom on the sixth floor.
The hospital district’s proposed property tax rate is 24.38 cents for every $100 that a property is worth, which is a 1.38-cent increase compared to its current rate of 23 cents per $100 valuation.
Hunt Memorial Hospital District’s proposed rate is also 1.31 cents higher than its “no-new-revenue rate” (a new term for “effective rate”) of 23.07 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate is where it would need to be set to generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year. The hospital district’s no-new-revenue rate takes new debt toward the expansion of Hunt Regional Medical Center (which way approved by voters in May 2019) into account.
Greenville ISD
As for Greenville ISD, its school board adopted the district’s new tax rate at their Aug. 18 meeting.
GISD’s adopted tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $1.17 per $100 valuation, which is 6 cents lower than its current rate of $1.23 for every $100 that a property is worth.
The district’s newly adopted rate is equal to its no-new-revenue rate.
City of Greenville
For the City of Greenville, the proposed property tax rate for 2020-21 is 62.73 cents per $100 valuation, a 1.49-cent reduction from its current rate of 64.22 cents.
While the proposed tax rate of 62.73 cents is lower than the current tax rate, it is 2.48 cents higher than the city’s no-new-revenue rate of 60.25 cents per $100 valuation.
The Greenville City Council plans to adopt its budget and tax rate for 2020-21 at their meeting tonight. The meeting will also include public hearings for both the budget and the property tax rate, and the proposed budget will be reviewed and discussed at the council’s work session, which is immediately before its regular session.
The city council’s work session begins tonight at 4:30 p.m. and the regular session will follow at 6 p.m., both of which will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville, at 5501 Business Highway 69 South. The meeting will also be live streamed on Friendlee News’ Facebook page.
Hunt County
Finally, Hunt County’s proposed property tax rate for the approaching fiscal year is 46.7 cents for every $100 that a property is worth, which is an approximate 4.15-cent reduction compared to its current rate of 50.85 cents per $100 valuation.
The county’s proposed rate is just one ten-thousandth of a cent more than its no-new-revenue rate.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court plans to have a public hearing on the tax rate at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the Auxiliary Courtroom at 2700 Johnson St.
Combined Taxes
If all the property tax rates proposed for Greenville residents are approved, the change in the dollar amount in their taxes may look something like the following example.
If a Greenville resident owned a house appraised at $150,000 in 2019-20, their taxes may have been approximately:
$1,845 (in ISD taxes) + $963.30 (in city taxes) + $762.75 (in county taxes) + $345 (in hospital district taxes) = $3,916.05
Then, with the projected average 7.4 percent increase in appraised property values in Greenville, the same home in the above example would be valued at about $161,100 in 2020-21, and their taxes may look as follows (if all of the proposed tax rates are adopted):
$1,884.87 (in ISD taxes) + $1,010.58 (in city taxes) + $752.34 (in county taxes) + $392.76 (in hospital district taxes) = $4,040.55
