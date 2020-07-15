The Hunt County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office has been closed because of a COVID-19 exposure.
The office issued a statement indicating it would be closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The length of the expected closure was unknown but the office was to issue a follow-up press release ahead of re-opening.
The Hunt County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office is in the Paul Mathews Exchange Building, 2500 Stonewall St., and is not the same office as the Hunt County Central Appraisal District, where appraisal review hearings are currently taking place. The temporary closure of the tax office will not impact the operations of the Central Appraisal District.
The tax office payment window, in the parking garage of the Exchange Building, 2500 Stonewall St., has been utilized for walk-up use only since early June, after lines of vehicles stretched for blocks along Washington Street each day once the window reopened after the office’s initial closure because of COVID-19.
The office offers 24-hour online payments at www.hctax.info; payments can be mailed to the office at P.O. Box 1042 Greenville, TX, 75403 and the dropbox in the inside lane of the drive-thru.
