The office of the Hunt County Appraisal District is closed until further notice because of the presence of COVID-19, while a Rockwall County daycare has also closed its doors because of the virus.
Another 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Hunt County overnight, and eight more people were sent to the hospital, according to the latest report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall.
A recorded message reached when calling the Hunt County Appraisal District office in Greenville Friday indicated that any appeal hearings which had been set during the interim will be rescheduled.
All other county offices remain closed to the public under the county’s emergency declaration issued concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled whether to consider renewing the declaration when it meets in regular session Tuesday.
The most recent cases in Greenville included a female, age 50-64; a male, age 50-64; three males age 31-49; two females age 31-49; a male, age 18-30; and a female age 18-30. A fourth male, age 31-49, was reported hospitalized.
In the Quinlan area, the cases included a female, age 18-30; and a male, age 50-65.
In the area of northwest Hunt County which includes Celeste, the cases included a male, age 31-49 and a male, age 65-plus, both of whom were hospitalized.
From the area in and around Royse City, the cases included a male, age 0-17; and a female, age 18-30.
A female, age, 31-49; and a female, age 65-plus, were reported from the Commerce area.
A male, age 50-64, from the Lone Oak area, was reported hospitalized.
In addition, four earlier cases that had been reported recovering at home, were reported hospitalized, while five patients who had been in the hospital have been discharged. A total of 10 patients remained in the hospital with the virus as of press time Friday.
Hunt County currently was reporting 246 positive COVID-19 cases Friday, which did not yet include the 25 positive results reported Wednesday night from the assisted living center in Greenville.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,579 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 49 more than was reported Thursday and 949 more since June 8.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department has scheduled a free COVID-19 testing event today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. in Greenville. Those wanting additional information can contact Fire Chief Jeremy Powell at 903-457-2940.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management announced Friday morning that six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Primrose Daycare has self-reported seven positive COVID-19 cases,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville, adding that the total included four staff members and three students. “Primrose is working with the state and decided to close for two weeks to mitigate the spread. This was a Primrose decision, not a state mandate.”
There had been 258 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rockwall County as of press time Friday, with 188 recoveries and 16 fatalities. There had been 4,508 tests conducted as of Friday.
Neville reported 32 persons suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Thursday and Friday.
