A determined group continued to take steps, lots of steps, Thursday to show support and raise awareness for first responders and veterans.
The latest leg of the Strides For Blue 122/Code 9 Project event began at the Greenville Municipal Building on Thursday morning. The effort originated in Mount Pleasant Monday morning and was scheduled to cross 122 miles across Northeast Texas, concluding in Dallas Saturday.
After covering the longest segment, some 30 miles between Sulphur Springs and Greenville, Wednesday, Code 9 Project President Lee Baker offered some inspiration for the team before they began Thursday’s trek.
“Yesterday’s word was support, today’s word is consistency,” Baker said. “Consistency is what is the foundation of trust. Trust in self, trust in partnership, trust in brotherhood and sisterhood.”
The plan called for the walkers to follow Interstate 30 and reach the Bucc-ee’s in Royse City by around 4 p.m. Thursday.”
After being welcomed at the police station and receiving a pizza dinner from city of Greenville officials, members of the group spent Wednesday night at the Comfort Suites hotel in Greenville before resuming the walk.
On Friday, the walk will continue from Royse City to the Rowlett Creek Preserve Park, then depart from Rowlett Saturday and conclude at Reverchon Park in Highland Park, followed by a celebration event at The Artisan in Dallas.
The Strides For Blue 122 walk is one of the events presented by the Code 9 Project, an organization seeking to educate, train and advocate for the prevention of PTSD and suicide for all first responders, veterans and their families.
A helpline is available at 929-HOPE-247
Additional information is available at the organization’s web site, https://thecode9project.org/ or by calling 929-244-9911.
