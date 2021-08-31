Dozens of new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hunt County during the weekend, along with multiple deaths.
A moment of silence has been scheduled this week, to show support for the medical professionals who have been dealing with the surge in cases of the virus.
With most of Hunt County’s population still not vaccinated against COVID-19, a vaccination event is also planned in Greenville Thursday.
• The latest report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, issued Sunday afternoon, indicated Hunt County had recorded 198 deaths attributed to COVID-19, four more than on Thursday, six more than on Wednesday and nine more than on Aug. 20. The county has recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
“We had one COVID patient who was vaccinated and passed away,” said Lisa Hill, the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare. “However, the person was elderly and extremely immunocompromised.”
Hunt County had 6,589 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, 64 more than on Saturday, with 1,471 probable cases, 28 more than the day before. Hunt County had 7,576 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Sunday and 484 active cases of the virus had been reported.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
• Hunt Regional Healthcare is reporting that, according to the Dallas Fort Worth Hospital Council (DFWHC), Friday will mark 18 months since the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Texas. The group is asking for 5 minutes of silence from 12:00 noon to 12:05 p.m. that day to honor all those who have been on the front lines treating and taking care of COVID patients.
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Monday, 45.73% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 37.45% being fully vaccinated.
• The Greenville ISD and Carevide are hosting a clinic for anyone 12 years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Carevide will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to anyone needing their first or second doses of the vaccine. The event will be open to the public, including students, teachers and families. Carevide will work with those receiving their first vaccine to be sure they will receive their second vaccine in the recommended timeframe.
The clinic will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Greenville High School library.
• Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
