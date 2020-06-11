Hundreds of more people have been tested this week for COVID-19 in Hunt County, and dozens more confirmed cases of the virus have been reported locally.
The rapid increase in the number of individuals confirmed with COVID-19 in Hunt County continued for a third straight day as 16 new cases were reported late Wednesday night. One out of every four cases in the county has been confirmed within the past three days, while more than 600 people have been tested in the county this week.
Officials with the Hunt Regional Medical Center reported the capacity at the local hospital remains stable during the recent surge.
“We have seen an increase in community person-to-person spread, but the majority of cases do not require treatment at the hospital and are recovering at home,” says Emily Sundeen, DNP, FNP-BC, vice president of quality for Hunt Regional.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included 12 in Greenville, one each in Commerce and Royse City, and two in Quinlan. All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home except one, who has been hospitalized.
The patients included a male, aged 59-64, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 18-30 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75189; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP Code 75402; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75428; a male, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401; and a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75474 who has been hospitalized.
Stovall’s office reported Thursday a total of four cases of Hunt County residents remain hospitalized, with two other hospitalized patients in Hunt Regional Medical Center from other counties.
The announcement from Hunt Regional Healthcare indicated that the number of patients requiring hospitalization is low and capacity at the facility remains stable.
The hospital’s infection control department noted that as the infection rate grows, so does the recovery rate and that the deaths reported in Hunt County were among patients with severe comorbidities, which is defined as the simultaneous presence of two chronic diseases or conditions in a patient.
“The majority of the inpatients that we have had have been non-critical, non-ICU patients. Most patients I have spoken to experienced mild flu-like symptoms, such as headaches and body aches, and some without temperature,” said Kristi Saenz, RN, Hunt Regional infection control coordinator. “Of those hospitalized, most are uncomplicated cases and are in and out within two to three days.”
In the North Texas region alone, 737 ICU beds and 5,478 total hospital beds remain available.
As of Thursday morning, there were 162 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Hunt County. The 42 cases reported since Monday night make up about 26 percent of the county’s total.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died because of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Thursday morning, 3,305 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, an increase of 109 people since Wednesday morning and 625 more since Monday.
Officials with Hunt Regional say the facility is prepared for multiple possible scenarios and in the event of a surge, measures such as pausing elective surgeries could be taken.
Preparations by Hunt Regional include the conversion of 50 medical-surgical patient rooms to negative pressure rooms to house potential COVID-19 patients, improving testing result times, and ensuring a stable supply of personal protective equipment.
“All of our clinical staff members are wearing N95 masks, the recommended respirator level,” Sundeen said. “Additionally, we have secured a stable supply of clinical medications.”
Hunt Regional is encouraging local residents to stay at home when possible, wear a mask in public, and practice proper handwashing. All persons entering a Hunt Regional facility are required to wear a mask or face covering at all times.
Anyone experiencing emergency symptoms such as shortness of breath should seek emergency care immediately.
Additional information about COVID-19, including symptoms, is available online at www.huntregional.org/COVID.
