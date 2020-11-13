Superheroes may not have been on the big screen much this year, but they are expected to be in force in Commerce this weekend, during the third annual Hunt County Comic Expo.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Hunt County Comic Expo back for its third year,” said organizer Cody Glenn, who added steps are being taken to battle 2020’s chief super villain, COVID-19.
“We will be doing no-touch temperature screenings at the door and enforcing social distancing and masks throughout the venue, but we can't wait to have artists, vendors, special guests, and so very much more out for our biggest show yet,” he said.
The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Brigandry Games, at 2204 Live Oak and is expected to feature special guests, costume contests, vendors photoshoots, toys, gaming, collectibles and more.
Some of the special guests this year include 4 Leaf Comics, CCP Comics, McLain McGuire, Ken R Salinas, author Chris Hays, Songbird Pixel Art, artist David Sanchez, Spicy Panda Stickers, Don Jason Hall, and many more.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. both days and close at 6 p.m.
The Comic Expo will be adhering to all government and CDC regulations regarding COVID-19, performing COVID-19 screenings upon entry and enforcing the use of face masks in and around designated areas. Exclusive Hunt County Comic Expo face masks will be available while supplies last.
Tickets at the door will be $12 each for adults (13 and up) either Saturday or Sunday, or $24 each for both days, $7 each for kids (6-12) either Saturday or Sunday or $14 both days and children five and under get in the fee. Military vets, first responders, and TAMU-C students receive half-price admission with the necessary ID.
Additional information is available online at https://www.huntcountycomicexpo.com.
