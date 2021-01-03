Even though Luke Wyldmon hails from Sulphur Springs, he has spent plenty of time working and entertaining in Greenville and Hunt County. While the charismatic performer used to sing and play his guitar for occasional events, he now works full time as a country, blues and rock artist. From soulful ballads to rowdy Southern rock and roll, Wyldmon skillfully plies his extensive repertoire at The Tin Cup Tavern in Campbell, The Empty Glass Steakhouse and Saloon and the Oaks Country Club in Greenville. He also has performed in numerous other locations, including Royse City, Winnsboro, Paris, Burleson, Ennis, Dallas and his hometown, Sulphur Springs
“The music was part-time for a long while,” Wyldmon said during a recent interview. “I’ve done several jobs along the way. I worked at Greenville radio station 93.5 The Coyote for three and a half years. I also worked for two different car dealerships in Greenville and at Louis Powersports.”
Lonny Schonfeld, Wyldmon’s colleague during their Greenville radio days, discussed their association.
“Luke was a friend before I went to work at the radio station in Greenville, but it wasn’t until we spent so many early 5 a.m. mornings at the station that I really got to know him,” Schonfeld said. “We were both preparing for our early morning shows, Luke on 93.5 The Coyote and me on EZ Rock KGVL. Luke was an extremely talented on-air personality, and it was a great loss to local radio when he was no longer there.
“I enjoy attending his live performances because he is an outstanding singer and performer. He’s as comfortable with country as he is with rock. He’s also a good and loyal friend.”
As a youngster, Wyldmon did not consider a possible musical career.
“I did not plan to do music,” he said. “I had played in the band in junior high and high school because my grandfather was the Sulphur Springs band director for 47 years, so it wasn’t really my choice.
“When I got involved with the wrong crowd, my father stepped in with an Air Force recruiter and shot me out to a base in New Jersey. Later, I served in Bulgaria refueling planes headed for Baghdad during the Iraq War. While I was in the Air Force, I went to school and trained as an aircraft mechanic.
“After six years, I got out of the Air Force and continued my career in aviation. I still have my license today, but after stuff happened along the way, I kind of shut down. I wanted a career change so I went to work at the radio station.”
While his latest occupation as a vocalist/guitarist with various bands was taking off, the pandemic occurred and hindered his momentum. After contracting the virus, he went into quarantine and recovered. Then when some venues began to reopen, he found that he was called upon to perform as an individual.
“It sounds weird, but COVID has been good for me,” he said. “Still, even though I’ve been able to work during the pandemic, I can’t wait for it to be over. Before COVID, everyone wanted full bands everywhere. Now there is a high demand for individual acoustic shows. I never did like to do that kind of a show because I would get really nervous. Actually, I’m a shy person and being onstage by myself was just the worst thing. But now that I’ve had to do it, I’m kind of over my anxiety.
“I’m ready for the end of the pandemic when I can hopefully feel free to travel to more venues. I’m working to get the Luke Wyldmon Band together here in East Texas, and I’ll do my acoustic stuff and my deejay stuff when I can.”
Wyldmon’s motivation for becoming a musician and singer came about while he was stationed a long way from home.
“Being a Texas boy up in New Jersey where there are no country stations, I had to learn to make my own music,” he said. “Once you start going through a breakup and have to spend time alone, you really wish for some familiar music. That’s how my involvement with different kinds of country music came to be.”
“Music is therapeutic for me. It’s a chance to step out in front of everybody and express myself. I have all this passion and love inside of me, and I’m so hurt by the world around me that I don’t know how to distribute that feeling except through music.
“All of my relationships are tied up with my music and have been improved because of it. It helped me connect with my children. Also, music has helped me get closer to my parents. I have gained a whole different life and perspective. That’s been the cool thing about COVID; it made me slow down and realize that I can do music for me because that’s what I love to do.”
Wyldmon’s three children are Audrey, Lacey and Luke.
“Little Luke is also a performer,” Wyldmon said. “It’s Luke the 2nd, not Luke, Junior. His mother wants everyone to know that he is not a junior. We weren’t going to name him Luke, until he just decided to be born on my birthday, which is July 4.”
In addition to playing and singing, Wyldmon writes songs.
“I write every day,” he said. “I recorded a song called, ‘Friday Whiskey and Wine’ with Brad Davis in Commerce. It describes what we do at the honky tonks. Co-writing or having someone to critique your work is important. Casey Davis is a writer who is popular in the area and is on Spotify. He encourages me and reminds me that, ‘You just have to keep doing it.’”
Wyldmon’s friend, Paul Kelley, made comments about his buddy’s music.
“I love his music and the heart that he puts into his songs,” he said. “My favorite is ‘Fridays Whiskey and Wine.’”
For seven years, Kassie “Jack” Tully has been Wyldmon’s significant other.
“Jack’s my fiancée,” he said. “She’s my rock, and she means everything to me.”
Tully made some equally complimentary remarks about Wyldmon.
“He has a big heart and a big personality,” she said. “He’s always looking for the best in any situation. He’s a sweet, “wyld,” carefree, selfless person.”
