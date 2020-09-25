The deadline is nearing for submissions of elaborately decorated undergarments for this year’s Bras for the Cause that is being conducted virtually.
“BRApocalypse 2020” is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 8, via Facebook Live at the Bras for the Cause Hunt County Facebook page.
“Big Boob” Dana Nations Cash announced Thursday the deadline to turn in a bra has been extended to Monday, Sept. 28.
“Come on Bras for the Cause Bramakers ... it is time to rally,” Cash said in a post on Facebook. “Get your bras finished!!! Snap a pic and email them in. The address is brawrangler@gmail.com. We need more bras!”
The virtual event will take place through broadcasts across several local Facebook pages, each one broadcasting different programming.
On the Bras for the Cause Facebook page, a slide show of the decorated bras will be presented, as well as short videos of contestants participating in “shameless campaigning” for votes.
Live music sets from local musicians will be shown on the Friendlee News Facebook page and a “Tonight Show” format talk show will be presented on the Landon Winery Facebook page, which will include virtual wine tastings, interviews, videos and surprise guests.
All broadcasts will show the awards ceremony, which is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. when online voting closes.
Complete details on how to enter a bra and the full list of juried competition categories are provided in the “Call for Entries” that is available to download on the organization’s website at www.B4TCHuntCounty.org.
Bras for the Cause also sells tee shirts as part of their fund-raising efforts and are available at both locations of Greenville Floral and Gifts. All shirts are $20 and sizes from small to 4XL will be available. People are encouraged to wear their shirts for “Tee Shirt Thursday” every week through Oct. 8.
Bras for the Cause has raised over $1 million for the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation in the past 11 years, with funds going to purchase equipment for the cancer center and to provide support for local cancer patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.