Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said bars in the county should be allowed to reopen next week, now that Gov. Greg Abbott has approved the measure.
Meanwhile, Hunt County reported another surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday night.
Abbott’s executive order permitted bars in Texas to reopen for in-person service next Wednesday, should the county judges in each individual county agree.
“I have every intention of having the establishments in the county open back up,” Stovall said. “I’m working on the paperwork with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray right now. We will have a press release on that tomorrow.”
Bars in counties that opt in will be able to resume in-person services at 50 percent capacity, though all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. There will be no outdoors capacity limits on bars.
Businesses currently limited to 50 percent capacity will be able to expand to 75 percent capacity, but bars in regions of the state with high hospitalizations for coronavirus — more than 15 percent of hospital capacity — won't be able to open.
The Hunt Regional Hospital in Greenville has been housing about a dozen or fewer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 each day.
But there was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county reported Wednesday night, with 33 individuals receiving positive test results for the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the cases included 19 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, five from Quinlan, three from Caddo Mills, and two each from Caddo Mills, West Tawakoni and Wolfe City.
One of the patients was hospitalized with remaining patients reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, released Thursday afternoon, indicated there had been 1,748 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,593 recoveries. There were 126 current cases reported, with a total of 113 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 13 remaining in the hospital as of Thursday
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 38 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34 as of Thursday.
The Hunt County Courthouse was closed to the public Wednesday afternoon, after a report of a COVID-19 exposure. The closure of the courthouse is scheduled to be reassessed Monday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.