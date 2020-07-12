Voters in Hunt County will head to the polls Tuesday to make their final choices for the next Hunt County attorney, one Hunt County commissioner and one county constable.
There will also be decisions made on the Republican Party nomination for state representative, and two Democratic Party candidates for state offices.
Ballot boxes and a list of Tuesday’s polling locations are included in today’s Herald-Banner.
Friday was the final day of early voting for the elections. Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said another 369 early votes were cast for the elections Thursday, which included 353 people voting in person and 16 ballots by mail. The votes broke down to 353 for Republicans and 34 for Democrats.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican Party primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff.
Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 is between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. The winner will face Democrat Bill Brannon of Como in November.
• In the race for Hunt County attorney, Scott Cornuaud and G. Calvin Grogan are vying for the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans is facing Mark Hutchins for the office, which also did not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• The GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 is between Sandra Linson-Bell and and Richy Valenzuela. The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party runoff race for Constable Precinct 3 is between Joel Gibson and Wade Sheets.
•The race for the Democratic Party nomination for United States senator is between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West.
• The two Democratic Party candidates still in the running for the position of railroad commissioner are Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
