It will be all about the beef today at the Hunt County Fair, as the Junior Market Steer Show is featured in the Livestock Pavilion starting at noon.
Aaron Watson, along with special guest Randall King will take the live entertainment stage at 7 p.m., the gates and midway open at 5 p.m. and and all you care to ride armbands are $20 each.
The Hunt County Fair, 9800 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville, is scheduled to continue daily through Sunday, which will be a Cinco de Mayo festival.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for this year’s event, while Fair organizers are also thanking Innovation First and Donaghe Buick GMC.The Creative Arts and inside exhibit buildings will be closed this year.
Fair Boss sits just inside the main gate of the Fairgrounds, thanks to Harold Payne, who General admission tickets will be sold online at $10 for adults before 8 p.m. and $20 for adults after 8 p.m., with tickets $5 each for children 6-12.
Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
