The state of America’s economy is a tale of improvement and underlying weirdness.
The myth is that government coronavirus-related stimulus keeps millions of people on the employment sidelines, but the numbers don’t wholly bear that argument.
In June, the U.S. economy created more than 800,000 jobs. The jobs numbers are a product of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but the U.S. Census Bureau notes there continues to be uncertainty about the state of the economy.
In its weekly report, the Census reported that childcare, eviction, foreclosure and food security remain concerns for Americans. The BLS report also demonstrated that job recovery isn’t happening as fast for minorities.
Worry still appears to be an underlying concern for many Americans regarding the state of the economy.
Even with a surging job market, 32% of Americans said they were facing eviction or foreclosure in the next two months. Another 28% said, “it is somewhat or very difficult to pay usual household expenses in the last seven days.”
When it comes to childcare, 9.6% of households said they faced disruption with providing care for their children. Childcare repeatedly is cited as a key reason people are not returning to the job market.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 6.2 million persons reported that they could not work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic.
In Texas, officials have repeatedly tried to connect the unemployed to overly generous government benefits. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the federal government to stop providing an additional $300 per month in financial aid to those who lost work due to the pandemic.
Republican leaders were quick to the point that economies in states with GOP governors are recovering faster. That is debatable, but the evidence is stacking up that small businesses are recovering.
The Census Bureau’s small business survey found that 53% of businesses operated at levels similar to the pandemic, while another 36% were planning to resume travel, rental cars, and lodging expenses.
The BLS reports that 9.5 million Americans remain out of work overall, but even that number carries a significant asterisk in the footnotes of the bureau’s reporting. Those counted among the unemployed are people with no previous work experience and those whose last job was with the U.S. Armed Forces.
The unemployment rate also ticked up to 5.9% from 5.6%. Some economists attributed the unemployment rate to more people re-entering the workforce. The unemployment rates were higher for Black (9.2%) and Hispanic (7.8%) workers.
The June numbers indicate 2.2 million people re-entered the workforce, but, interestingly to some economists, was more than 900,000 quit their jobs — a trend that has increased steadily over recent months. In a year, the number of people leaving their jobs has doubled.
LinkedIn provided insight into those leaving during a podcast with Texas A&M University associate professor Anthony Klotz, who Linkedin credits for coining the phrase “The Great Resignation.”
Klotz said the coronavirus pandemic causes people to possibly stay put in their careers — due to the uncertainty of the economy. As that fear has eased, Klotz said the trends point to people leaving jobs to pursue other interests.
“I was talking to a number of individuals who over the past year had had these realizations that they had wanted to do something different with their lives,” Klotz said during an interview with LinkedIn podcast host Jessi Hempel. “So the pandemic brought us face-to-face with our own mortality. Often, when we have those big existential thoughts about what we want to do with our lives. And how we spent it before the pandemic may not be how we spent after the pandemic.”
And the jobs are there.
The Texas Workforce Commission listed 197 Greenville-area job openings within the last week. One of the most significant areas of job growth, hit hard by the pandemic, is hospitality and food. Economist Elise Gould, who works with the non-partisan Economic Policy Institute, noted that the leisure and hospitality workforce is still below the pre-COVID-19 numbers. There are also big needs in government and education employment.
Gould’s fellow economist at EPI, Heidi Shierholz noted in a series of tweets that wage increases accompany hospitality growth.
“One exception is in leisure and hospitality, where wages of nonsupervisory workers have risen sharply enough to suggest an actual (if sector-specific) shortage,” Shierholz tweeted. “But when you look further, you find little to be concerned about.”
