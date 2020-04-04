The state representative who covers Hunt County in Austin believes freezing tax appraisals at last year’s values would be a wise decision during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Dan Flynn has reached out to Gov. Gregg Abbott, asking him to consider the measure.
“The appraisal districts can expect a wave of appeals and most likely will be overrun with people filing protests at a time when social distancing and minimal crowds will be so very important,” Flynn said in the March 23 letter.
Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South said he agrees that it would be a good idea.
“Not only because we are dealing with a health crisis due to the pandemic, we are also in the middle of an economic crisis,” South said.
South said his hands, and others at appraisal districts across the state, are tied, as by statute they are required to file appraisals based on property values as of Jan. 1, 2020.
“That’s going to cause a lot of problems,” South said. “The average home value was raised by 8 to 9 percent.”
Whereas at the start of the year, the local economy was booming, with record employment and retail sales, the arrival of the pandemic has meant huge surges in unemployment and the closure of multiple businesses just as the appraisal notices are going to be released.
“That is going to cause a lot of anxiety and additional stress,” South said.
The appraisals, which were expected to be mailed out April 15, are now scheduled to be released on April 23.
On top of all that, there will be a significant change in the appraisal protest process this year.
“We are going to have a record number of protests,” he said.
But the shelter in place order connected to the pandemic has meant South’s office is closed to the public, meaning no informal face-to-face protests will be conducted.
“We are not going to have people in the office,” he said. Protests will be conducted online or by mail, “and that is going to slow the process considerably.”
The current date to file protests is set on July 1. Flynn’s letter also asked Abbott to allow extending the ending day.
South said he believes it is possible protests could take until September, but added Abbott is the only one who would have the authority to make that happen.
