The Texas Department of State Health Services noted earlier this week that Hunt County had hit 150 deaths from coronavirus — not counting the more than 50 deaths in county nursing homes and assisted living facilities — but the severity of the virus becomes clear when looking at the region’s historical mortality data concerning respiratory illnesses.
The accounting from the state, county and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which tracks nursing home and assisted living deaths, are contentious. Hunt County doesn’t formally recognize the state’s numbers, because the majority of those deaths have happened outside of the county — most likely in Dallas-area hospitals or rehabilitation facilities that are not regulated by the Texas HHSC.
The county’s true death toll is around 200 people when factoring in 53 deaths at nursing and assisted living homes since the start of the pandemic last year. The most recent DSHS reporting on deaths said that six people lost their lives from COVID-19 between Feb. 12 and Feb. 25.
For months, people have often questioned the numbers of COVID-19 deaths, but it’s clear that the virus has proven to be far deadlier than any respiratory illness the county has faced in more than 50 years.
Since 1999, pneumonia and influenza have killed more than 330 people in Hunt County — about 16 deaths per year. Almost all of those deaths were from pneumonia.
In that same 20-year span, the Centers for Disease Control, which tracks all underlying mortality, can only confirm that 10 people in Hunt County died from the flu.
When the Centers for Disease Control makes its final assessments, COVID-19 will likely land in the respiratory illness category on how the federal agency tracks underlying causes of death.
While the virus has presented itself in a host of ways, including through blood clots that can cause cardiac damage, the virus is considered one focused on the respiratory systems.
As a comparison, 2018 was the worst year for Hunt County respiratory deaths in a 20-year dataset collected by the CDC. In that year, 130 people lost their lives from some sort of respiratory illness, including pneumonia and influenza.
The CDC defines respiratory illnesses as:
• Acute upper respiratory infection.
• Other acute lower respiratory diseases.
• Other diseases of upper respiratory tract.
• Chronic lower respiratory diseases.
• Lung diseases due to external agents.
• Other respiratory disease principally affecting the interstitium.
• Suppurative and necrotic conditions of lower respiratory tract.
• Other diseases of pleura.
• Other diseases of the respiratory system.
It’s a broad category and the majority of the deaths came from infections related to chronic lower respiratory disease — 68 people died from this in 2018. That same year, Hunt County had 973 deaths — many from cardiac disease or cancer. Respiratory illnesses made up 13.3% of the deaths in 2018.
In Texas, the COVID-19 death toll is now more than 44,000 people and the CDC, along with data scientists, are still trying to evaluate the impact on the virus on the nation’s overall mortality.
One of the key metrics the CDC is utilizing to measure the impact of COVID-19 is excess deaths and in Texas that 2020 number is 124% above where it was expected. The 2021 numbers are already trending upward.
The state saw more than 9,000 deaths from COVID-19 in January, according to the CDC data, and that 140% above where it was expected. There were similar numbers in December.
