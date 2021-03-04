Texas school districts received an important waiver on Thursday when Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency announced they would “hold harmless’’ districts that saw declining enrollment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Greenville Independent School District, at least 159 students have tested positive for the virus — accounting for more than 1,500 missed school days because of the length of the quarantine for those with COVID-19. In districts around Hunt County, the number of COVID-19 positive student ranges from 30 students up to 119. In Lone Oak Independent School District, 5.9% of the students there have tested positive for the virus.
“We are grateful to our state officials for putting our students first by not penalizing schools for the challenging circumstances that were created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Greenville ISD said in a released statement, Thursday. “The GISD School Board is committed to ensuring we continue to meet our goal of financial integrity, and this will allow us to do so.
“For the past year, our students, families and educators have pivoted to new platforms while also struggling with illness, quarantine and economic hardship. We're committed to continuing to offer our families options based on their individual circumstances.
“Our teachers have done an amazing job of adapting and sustaining strong relationships with their students,” the district’s email continued. “We also appreciate that our educators are being given priority for immunizations, which is an important step toward ending the pandemic.”
Districts will be funded on attendance in line with projections made prior to the public health crisis. This will ensure that school systems in Texas can retain their teachers for the 2020-21 school year for whom they originally budgeted. This final semester of hold harmless means districts have been held harmless for three consecutive semesters — Spring Semester of the 2019-20 academic year and the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year.
"As more districts return to in-person instruction, we are ensuring that schools are not financially penalized for declines in attendance due to COVID-19," Abbott said. "Providing a hold harmless for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year is a crucial part of our state's commitment to supporting our school systems and teachers and getting more students back in the classroom."
There is a caveat to Abbott’s funding plan — more students need to be back in class. Many school districts across the state have used a mix of virtual and in-class learning. Abbott’s funding plan encourages more students on campus.
In a press release, Abbott’s office said funding will be made available to school systems in Texas that have seen enrollment and attendance declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as long as they maintain or increase current levels of on-campus attendance.
"The State of Texas is committed to getting more students back into the classroom for in-person instruction and fully funding our schools – despite challenges that occurred as a result of COVID-19. I fully support the decision to provide necessary funding and maintain our commitment to Texas schools," said Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan.
Data has shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that schools are safe. School systems in Texas must follow public health guidance issued by TEA, which establishes a variety of effective virus mitigation strategies for schools. Based on this guidance, school districts are widely employing a range of measures including masks, screening practices, improvements in ventilation, the use of rapid COVID-19 tests, and improved hygiene procedures. Additionally, all Texas teachers and school staff are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.
In normal times, schools are funded based on the students enrolled and the daily attendance on campus. This year, TEA prioritized flexibility to ensure essential funding support for school systems, by providing full funding based on daily attendance, whether the attendance was in-person or remote. The hold harmless, which was previously provided in the first semester of the school year, allocates funding above the statutory guaranteed level of funding for students who are not enrolled, or for students who attend (even if remotely) less frequently. For the current second semester, it is being provided as long as on-campus attendance participation rates do not decline or those rates otherwise remain high (at least 80 percent).
TEA has published on its Coronavirus resource website documents that note the baseline on-campus attendance participation rates of every Texas school system in the fall of 2020.
