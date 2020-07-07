Mitchell Glieber, President of the State Fair Of Texas, announced this morning the 2020 edition of the Fair has been cancelled:
"While this is a message we hoped to never have to send, it is with a heavy heart we must announce that after extensive consideration of the current landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of everyone involved, the State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Texas.
This was an extremely tough decision. This will be the first time since World War II that the State Fair of Texas has not opened. While we are heartbroken at the notion of not welcoming more than 2.5 million of our closest friends for this annual celebration of the Lone Star State, the excitement we feel in moving forward with planning the 2021 State Fair of Texas and keeping this 134-year tradition alive will keep us motivated until we can greet you again in a safe environment.
The Fair’s commitment to our nonprofit mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement will continue. The Big Tex Scholarship Program, Big Tex Urban Farms, and our community outreach initiatives will carry on as normal and provide a significant impact throughout the state.
In addition to maintaining our nonprofit initiatives, we commit to providing as many participation opportunities as possible as it relates to livestock and creative arts activities. More information on these plans will be announced in the coming weeks.
We look forward to welcoming everyone back to historic Fair Park with open arms for the 2021 State Fair of Texas – Friday, September 24 through Sunday, October 17, 2021. In the meantime, we wish health and wellness for you and your loved ones.
We truly appreciate your understanding, and overall love and dedication towards the State Fair of Texas."
