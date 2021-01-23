Hunt County’s COVID-19 statistics continued to rise at the end of the week, with state health officials confirming more than 100 deaths have occurred from the virus in the county.
A planned drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Greenville on Friday morning was filled within minutes, with far more people seeking the vaccine than could be served.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department listed 53 new cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total cases to 4,684 as of Wednesday, an increase of 241 cases in one week.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, released Friday morning, indicated there had been 3,785 recoveries from the virus, a statistic unchanged in the past week.
The three newest deaths included male, 65-plus from Lone Oak, a male, 65-plus from Greenville and a male, 65-plus from Campbell.
There were 845 current cases reported, with 787 patients reported isolating a home and with 58 patients in the hospital, a new high mark for the virus locally.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
The state’s reporting can be accessed by clicking on “Fatalities over Time by County” on www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/additionaldata. As of Friday, the state showed 103 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents. The divergence is because of the way the State calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the county. The number of death certificates filed with the county clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 100 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 54 as of Friday.
As of press time Friday, the Herald-Banner had not received any additional announcements of COVID-19 vaccines arriving or being scheduled for distribution.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 65,383 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Friday.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at multiple offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
