The Hunt County hospital system is still dealing with challenges in providing enough COVID-19 testing to meet the demand, as well as shortages in staffing.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is also working to expand options for monoclonal antibody infusions, according to the update issued Friday from Hunt Memorial Hospital District CEO Richard Carter.
Carter said testing for the virus remains an issue with more than 500 tests done on a daily basis at the hospital facilities.
“We are currently working with Texas A&M University – Commerce to possibly assist with testing,” Carter said. “In the area, COVID testing is also available at CVS and Walmart pharmacies, and at the VA clinic on Wellington Street. A third tent has been erected outside the Greenville ER to add to the COVID testing space.”
As of Friday, Hunt Regional Medical Center had a total patient census of 169, with 68 of the patients COVID-positive.
“There are a total of 29 patients currently in the ICU with 24 of these COVID +”, Carter said. “Fifteen of the COVID patients are ventilated. There are 5 patients holding in the Greenville ER this morning waiting on available patient beds.”
Carter said staffing issues are continuing to be a concern and have not improved since the last report Tuesday.
“Additional staffing is expected next week,” he said. “Therefore we continue to evaluate the appropriate time to reopen the Emergency Medical Center in Commerce, but staffing shortages will not allow for this at this time. We have reached out to, and had discussions with the Texas Department of Emergency Management for assistance. They are attempting to help with staffing, emergency equipment like negative pressure machines, patient beds, IV pumps, and generators.”
Carter said the hospital district is also requesting additional medication for Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusions.
“Our Infusion Center is at maximum capacity, but we may be able to set-up an additional off-site infusion location with state supplied staffing,” he said. “This infusion treatment is also available in Fort Worth and McKinney for patients from this area. Your physician can refer you for this treatment to either of these facilities.”
