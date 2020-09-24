Spraying is scheduled to continue this evening after trapped mosquitoes in an area on Bourland Street tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The city of Greenville reported mosquitoes in the area of 3104 Bourland tested positive.
Trucks were scheduled to begin spraying Wednesday, and to continue today and Friday at 7 p.m., weather permitting. The spraying will take about three to four hours. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time.
To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as an active ingredient generally give longer protection.
For more preventive measures, visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720. Don’t spray repellent on the skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile.
