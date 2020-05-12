The local water park is planning to begin operations for the summer early next month, although still hopes to open as previously scheduled during the Memorial Day weekend.
The Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville will be opening its fifth season this year.
During the past weekend, Splash Kingdom President/CEO Johnny Blevins said the Canton-based company is still waiting to hear the go-ahead from state and national officials as to when it can reopen.
“The mission of Splash Kingdom has always been to glorify God, while providing a safe and fun recreation experience for families,” Blevins said. “First, I choose to remember that God is in control and He will continue to be in control when this pandemic has long been in our rear-view mirror. Secondly, we fully understand that it is imperative that we all work together to ensure the safety of those around us and our most vulnerable in society. With this said, our Splash Kingdom team has been working closely with the CDC, the International Association of Amusement Parks, the World Waterpark Association, the aquatic safety and training group, Jeff Ellis and Associates, as well as many of our sister waterpark companies around Texas and adjoining states to prepare for operating in this season of heightened social distancing and awareness. Information is evolving daily regarding safety standards and requirements for businesses to return to operation in the US. Although the specifics will continue to adjust as new science and results are made available, there are many items that we are already implementing for the 2020 summer season as we prepare to open very soon. The Center for Disease Control has been very clear from early on that COVID-19 cannot survive in properly treated pool and hot tub water. With this information, along with warm summer days, plenty of fresh air and social distancing, Splash Kingdom will be a great choice for a safe day of fun this summer.”
As of late April, Blevins was still hoping to have the park open for the Memorial Day weekend, but the latest plan is calling for a delay of about two weeks.
“Although we are waiting for the official clearance for the opening of amusement facilities, based on the current movement from the Texas governor, we are confident that good news is just around the corner,” Blevins said. “Our official opening date for 2020 is set for June 6. However, since our students are out of school earlier than normal this year, Splash Kingdom will be ready to go as soon as we have the green light from proper officials.”
The aviation-themed water park inside the Greenville Towne Center along the Interstate 30 south service road opened for its first season in June 2016. The company currently operates five water parks, including parks in Canton, Nacogdoches, Hudson Oaks and Shreveport, La.
Additional information is available at www.splashkingdomwaterpark.com.
