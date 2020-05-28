The local water park will open Friday and is hosting a blood drive next week.
The Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville will be opening its fifth season. Splash Kingdom President/CEO Johnny Blevins said the Canton-based company is planning to have an official opening date for Greenville park on June 6, depending on the approval from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
The aviation-themed water park inside the Greenville Towne Center along the Interstate 30 south service road will be hosting a mobile blood drive for Carter BloodCare in our parking lot on between noon and 5 p.m. Monday, June 1. Each donor will receive a free one-day ticket to the park for the upcoming season.
Appointments will be taken before walk-ins. Appointments can be scheduled now at https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/107784.
Additional information is available at www.splashkingdomwaterpark.com.
