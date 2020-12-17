Hundreds of residents are expected to receive a Christmas blessing this weekend, courtesy of Spirit of Giving Hunt County.
This year’s event has required some changes, because of the COVID-19 situation. It is still scheduled for Saturday at the Hunt County Fairgrounds, according to the volunteer organization’s Chuck Francey, who has helped oversee the event since its inception.
“The gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and it is going to be a drive-through only,” Francey said. “People will enter at the entrance at the livestock barn and drive down past the bathroom down to the carnival area and circle back up to the main strip and stop in front of building 1. We will have volunteers out there directing traffic. As they enter the livestock gate we will find out many children they have with them and ages. We will write the information down on a standard sheet of paper and ask them to put it in their windshield so the other volunteers can see the information and then get the gifts according to that information. The only requirement is children must be with them or we can't do anything to help. This is a must. Plus no one is allowed out of their car until they pass through and they can not come back through.”
Spirit of Giving Hunt County, a 501(c)(3) organization, typically draws about 500 people needing assistance.
The Spirit of Giving is based on a ministry that began in 2007 by Mike Woods of Paris.
The Hunt County event was originally a benefit held in partnership with the Greenville Lions Club, but it is on its own for the fourth consecutive year.
During the Spirit of Giving, all of the items to be given away were the results of donations from local and area businesses, organizations and individuals.
Anyone wishing to donate items or drop off larger merchandise can call or text Francey at 903-268-6454 to set up a time to do so. But he reminds anyone wanting to volunteer that masks will be required.
