Despite the numbers of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continuing to decline, the county still recorded multiple deaths attributed to the virus to start the month of October.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 261 deaths attributed to COVID-19, six more than on Thursday, Sept. 30 and 60 more than on Sept. 3. The county has recorded 80 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Sunday afternoon.
The state agency indicated there were 382 active cases in the county as of Sunday, nine less than Thursday and 45 less than one week earlier.
Hunt County had reported 8,145 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, 70 more than Thursday, with 2,244 probable cases, 52 more than Thursday.
The county had reported a total of 10,007 estimated recoveries from the virus as of Sunday afternoon, 131 more than Thursday.
• The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions.
As of Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 42.65% of Hunt County residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which includes those individuals who had received additional doses as recommended on or after Aug. 13.
