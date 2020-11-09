COMMERCE — In the days of COVID-19, healthy lungs have become even more important. In supporting the health of residents of Hunt County, Hunt Regional Healthcare through a tobacco grant is sponsoring special days at the Northeast Texas Children's Museum.
These special days will allow both adults and children to view an eight-foot-by-15-foot MegaLung. Free admission to visitors from Hunt County will be offered on Nov. 13 and 20 and Dec. 4 and 18. Reservations can be made online at netxcm.com or by calling the Children's Museum at 903-886-6055.
The MegaLung makes an unforgettable impact. Allowing families to see the lung should encourage them to maintain healthy lungs. The exhibit will feature the good and the bad as it shows ways to have healthy lungs and shows the lung diseases through the MegaLung.
During this stressful time for all parents, this offering by Hunt Regional Healthcare provides a positive educational experience encouraging healthy lungs.
To encourage this health education program at the museum, Hunt Regional Healthcare will provide free admission at the Northeast Texas Children's Museum on Nov. 13 and 20 and Dec. 4 and 18. The museum received the MegaLung through a grant from Hunt Regional Healthcare in 2015.
In previous years, the MegaLung made visits to fourth-grade classrooms throughout Hunt County. In the current environment, the program will be presented at the museum 2100 Maple St. in Commerce.
Reservations can be made by going to netxcm.com or calling 903-886-6055. The museum currently takes the temperature of each individual followed by hand-washing. A limited number of visitors are scheduled each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.