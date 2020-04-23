There was some improvement reported Thursday about the numbers of COVID-19 patients in Hunt County.
County Judge Bobby Stovall issued a daily COVID-19 update that indicated no new confirmed cases were reported, while one person had recovered from the virus.
As of Thursday morning, there were 37 individuals in the county confirmed to have had the COVID-19 virus, unchanged from Wednesday’s total. The report said 19 people had recovered, one more than in yesterday’s report.
Of the 16 current cases, 15 were reported to be recovering at home and one person remained hospitalized Thursday.
Lisa Hill, director, Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare Center, said as of Thursday afternoon 712 people tested for the virus locally.
“We have 634 people who tested negative and 27 positive and the results for the rest were still pending,” Hill said.
As to where to get testing in the area, there were no public testing sites in Hunt County as of press time Thursday.
Hill said anyone who has been instructed by a physician to take the test can go to a drive-thru site at the Hunt Regional Healthcare Urgent Care Center, 3206 I-30 B in Greenville. Anyone not being instructed by a physician to take the test will need to be examined at the center first.
As of Tuesday, Royse City Urgent Care, 576 W. I-30, is also conducting COVID-19 testing.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has a map of area public and drive-thru testing locations at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/testing.aspx.
