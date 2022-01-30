Despite hundreds more COVID-19 cases in Hunt County during the past week — along with an additional death attributed to the virus —local hospital officials say there is some good news to report.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles said at least some of the statistics related to the virus have started pointing downward.
“Even though we are not out of the woods yet, I am happy to have some improvement to report and I look forward to the continuation of these positive trends,” Boles said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) indicated that hospitalized patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 across North Texas stood at 27.75%.
“However, Hunt County is at 36.13% as of Wednesday,” Boles said.
Hunt Regional Medical Center was reported to have 165 inpatients Friday.
“Fifty-six of these are COVID positive with 11 of the COVID positive patients in the ICU,” Boles said. “Four of the 11 ICU patients are on ventilators.”
Boles said the call for COVID testing has continued to decrease this week, as has the percentage of people testing positive for the virus.
“Previously we had seen about a 50/50 split of positive and negative COVID test results,” Boles said. “Yesterday that was down to a 32% positive rate. During the past 24 hours, our three emergency departments have seen a total of 168 patients with 62 of these suspected of being COVID positive. Again, this number is trending downward. We do have 19 patients holding in the Greenville ER this morning waiting for inpatient bed availability. There are no patient holds in Commerce or Quinlan.”
DSHS was reporting that as of Thursday afternoon, the number of confirmed case of COVID-19 cases in Hunt County had risen by 644 in one week’s time. Hunt County has recorded 324 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than on Jan. 21.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is presenting COVID testing at Lab Solutions, 4501 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. Those needing to schedule a test can access https://calendly.com/huntregional/greenville-lab-solutions-covid-testing. A list of area COVID testing locations is also available at huntregional.org.
A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration among Carevide and community partners at 4311 Wesley Street Suite B (inside Carevide Women's Center). All brands of vaccine are available as well as boosters for those eligible. Appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event.
