On Thursday, the Greenville city manager’s office announced upcoming changes being made to the city’s protective measures against coronavirus.
The updated measures, which will go into effect starting Monday, are mostly partial re-openings of city-owned buildings and are planned to continue until May 15.
While the city’s buildings will still, not yet, be fully open, most city services will still be available to the public by phone.
The updated measures are:
• To avoid mass gatherings, the Fletcher Warren Civic Center and the Greenville Municipal Auditorium are still closed to all events until at least May 15.
• No group meetings or room rentals will be scheduled at the Greenville Municipal Airport until after May 15, but the terminal is open and will remain open.
• The Annex, where the departments of Community Development and Public Works are housed, will be re-opened Monday, but only one customer will be allowed in the main building at a time. The public will also be able to schedule appointments with the Service Center. The Planning and Zoning Commission is planning to meet via videoconference on May 18.
• The Greenville Animal Control Shelter will be open for appointments only, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff will continue to pick up animals on calls. Appointments for adoptions will be set up at least 30 minutes apart, appointments for animal surrenders will be 15 minutes apart. Owner reclaims and pulls from approved rescue groups will also be by appointment.
• The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will begin offering curbside service, starting Monday. All of its programs and room rentals are still canceled until at least May 15. Assistance will still be available by phone and email, and returned books will still be accepted through the outside receptacles. The library will also continue providing digital programs through social media.
• The Municipal Building will still be locked until at least May 15, but city employees who need to speak with human resources and members of the public wishing to meet with the departments of Parks and Recreation, HR, Finance, Main Street, Municipal Auditorium or Tourism, or the city manager or city secretary’s offices will need to set up an appointment.
• Reecy Davis Recreation Center will be closed until at least May 15.
• The city jail (at the police station) will be closed unless necessary, and the warrant round-up, which was originally scheduled for March 21-24, has been delayed until further notice. The police records office window will be open starting Monday.
• The municipal court will take payments online or over the phone, and will exchange documents at the door if needed, starting Monday. However, court will not be held until after May 15.
• The Fire Administration building will still be locked until at least May 15, and members of the public will only be allowed by appointment.
• Wright Park Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday. The pro-shop will remain closed, however, merchandise and concessions will be sold through the window. Only one person will be allowed per cart unless they live in the same household, and there may be no more than four players in a group.
• Trails, green spaces, ponds and lakes owned by the city of Greenville will also continue to be open, but residents are advised to follow the CDC’s recommendations for personal hygiene and to not visit those places if they are exhibiting symptoms associated with coronavirus.
