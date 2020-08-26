The Greenville ISD communications department announced Tuesday that Mike Rackley, interim trustee for District 5 on its school board, was the only candidate to file for the upcoming special election in November and that he’d, therefore, be running unopposed.
The filing period to run for the spot – left vacant after John Kelso’s resignation in June – began July 20 and ended Thursday, Aug. 20.
A special election for the position was called after Kelso announced that he was stepping down so that a family member could apply for a teaching position within the district.
The special election for the District 5 spot is scheduled for Nov. 3 – the same day as the previously-filed-for school board elections for District’s 2, 3 and 4.
Rackley is a Greenville native who previously served on the school board until 2006, and retired from L3 after working there for 37 years.
As for the candidates running for other seats on the Greenville ISD School Board, incumbent Trena Stafford and challenger Anji Taylor are running to represent District 2 while three first-time candidates – Janna Stephens, Michael Phillips and Scott Potter – are vying for the District 3 seat, and Tish Woodruff is running unopposed to represent District 4.
Stafford has been active as an advocate for Greenville’s Suzuki Strings program and has served on several boards, including ones for DrugFree Greenville, Shattered Dreams and the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation.
Stafford’s opponent for District 2 on the GISD school board, Taylor, is president of the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money for teacher grants for educational opportunities that aren’t otherwise funded by the state or the school district. In years past, funds raised by the foundation have been used to award grants to teachers for things ranging from new solid-state hard drives to upgrade a classroom set of laptops to chicken egg incubators for a hands-on farming experience for kindergarteners.
Taylor also has children attending school in GISD and has been active in the PTA.
Meanwhile, running for District 3 is Janna Stephens, who has had children in the district for the last 20 years and is also active in the PTA and her church. She’s an owner of Stephens Mechanical, a contractor for commercial HVAC installation.
Also running for District 3 on the school board is Scott Potter, a retired Greenville ISD teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, who was also involved in the local YMCA and continues to coach youth sports.
And, the third person to file to run for the District 3 spot, Michael Phillips, serves on the board of directors for the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation and has served on the Travis Elementary School PTA. He has also been instrumental in organizing the Gravel Grinder off-road bike ride, which has been part of Greenville’s annual Cotton Patch Challenge.
Phillips works as a sales manager for a brewery out of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The Greenville ISD board’s one and only candidate for District 4 is Woodruff, who is running for re-election after first being elected in November 2018 to serve the remainder of the term for District 4 after Lesley Overstreet resigned.
Woodruff is a Greenville High School graduate with five children, one of whom is currently attending school within GISD. She has been an active volunteer in the district for the past 18 years, having served on numerous PTA boards and – like Stafford, Taylor and Phillips – serves on the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation Board.
