The third time was the charm for Bryan Slaton, as he claimed victory Tuesday in the runoff for the Republican Party nomination the Texas House District 2 seat.
Slaton received more than 60 percent of the vote across the district, which includes, Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties, to best incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van.
The two met during the 2018 and 2016 GOP primaries, with Flynn winning narrowly both times.
During the March 3 primary Flynn was the leader in each of the counties in the district but did not claim more than 50 percent in any of them. Slaton ran a close second in Hunt and Hopkins counties, although Dwayne “Doc” Collins of Ben Wheeler was the runner-up in Van Zandt County.
Slaton won Hunt County on Tuesday with 4,386 votes (60.54 percent) to 2,859 votes for Flynn (39.46 percent).
Across the district, Slaton earned 9,757 votes (61.06 percent) to Flynn’s 6,221 votes (38.93 percent).
With the substantial lead, Slaton announced victory early on his Facebook campaign page.
“I can't tell you how humbling it is to be so overwhelmingly supported by my community,” Slaton said.
When reached Tuesday night, Flynn admitted his campaign would come up short.
“Obviously we are very disappointed,” Flynn said. “I will be calling Bryan and will be congratulating him.”
Slaton told the Herald-Banner Wednesday that his initial goals during the next session of the Texas House, if elected in November, would be to fight for real property tax relief.
“Even if that means abolishing the property tax,” he said. “Next I want to pass Constitutional Carry. And I would like to see us abolish Abortion in Texas. Big goals I know, but they are worth fighting for.”
Slaton will be facing Democratic Party nominee Bill Brannon of Como in November for the office.
Flynn defeated Brannon in the 2018 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.