it won’t be long before the spring severe storm season starts in North Texas.
A surprise tornado struck Corsicana on Wednesday, while flooding rains across much of the region Thursday marked the end of 2020, while the coming year is likely to bring the usual wide variety of severe weather.
With that in mind, the National Weather Service is launching the 2021 “Severe Weather Awareness Tour.” But, due to the lingering COVID-19 situation, there won’t be in-person seminars offered at individuals locations.
“No, this year the classes will be done virtually,” said David Alexander with the Hunt County Office of Homeland Security. “It is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The meetings offered by meteorologists presenting the Skywarn storm spotter training seminar will be combined, with multiple counties being conducted online at the same time.
As of press time Thursday, a date and time had not yet been announced for Hunt County, although Alexander said one should be arranged soon.
The Skywarn class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. The class is free of charge.
The program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms, highlights severe weather safety and how area residents can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
Additional information on this year’s Skywarn program is available at https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
