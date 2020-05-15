There has been a sixth death related to COVID-19 at a Rockwall long term care facility.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville reported this afternoon about the latest case at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge, where the county’s five other fatalities were also reported.
“It is with our deepest sympathy we inform you that another fatality has occurred at Broadmoor,” Neville said. “To date, there are 59 COVID-19 cases in Broadmoor, 38 residents, including the six deaths, and 21 staff. Broadmoor has reported 17 persons recovered and continues to test everyone in the facility. The third round of resident testing has been completed, and their administration continues to work closely with the local health authority, County Judge, David Sweet, and the Office of Emergency Management.”
Neville said the total number of positive cases in Friday’s update does not match the department’s graphic on Facebook or the county’s web site.
“This is because Broadmoor has shared real-time information with us, and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data lags a bit behind” Neville said. “Also, all positive staff do not reside in Rockwall County. DSHS will not include those in Rockwall County's aggregate number.”
Texas Governor Greg Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to utilize resources across Texas to accomplish the national goal of testing all residents in the state’s nursing homes within the next several weeks.
“Many nursing homes in Rockwall County have already begun testing at the direction of Rockwall County Judge David Sweet and mayors,” Neville said. “Now, our local government has official state support to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our most vulnerable population. Please help us by doing your part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.