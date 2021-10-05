A half-dozen Greenville neighborhoods will be hosting events this evening in celebration of the National Night out.
Greenville Police Department Officer James Hamilton said Monday that the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church has announced plans to conduct activities during the local effort.
The other confirmed events will be in the Villa Fontana neighborhood, at the United Presbyterian Church on Stonewall, Oak Creek Park, Gamecock Circle, and 805 Sahara Drive.
Hamilton said several of the neighborhoods who traditionally participate chose not to this time around.
“The 2020 event in Greenville was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenville has received several awards in the past, recognizing the city’s National Night Out as among the best in the nation for cities with populations between 15,000 and 49,999 residents.
Those wanting additional information can contact Hamilton by email at jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us
There is an online form to register a neighborhood event at http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/19365/NNO-National-Night-Out-REGISTRATION-FORM-2021?bidId=
